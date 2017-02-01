Clemson Continues Momentum On Signing Day

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney talks about his ninth recruiting class in the Upstate. (Photo: WSPA)

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney is on a roll.

Fresh off Clemson’s first football national championship in 35 years, the Tigers’ head coach continues to land talent that may bring the Tigers another title sooner rather than later.

Swinney’s staff secured signatures from 14 players by mid-morning on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, including 11 who are considered four- or five-star athletes by most recruiting analysts.

ESPN ranked Clemson’s 2017 class as the 10th-best nationally – the only team to earn a spot in the Top 10 with fewer than 17 signees.

“It’s our smallest class since 2009, my first class, but it’s another group of quality young men,” Swinney said.

No question there. The group represents Swinney’s fifth Top 10 recruiting class in the last seven years.

“Clemson is hot now,” said national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming. “Everybody’s looking their way.”

And, apparently, liking what they see.

Swinney’s latest recruiting class includes four players in Lemming’s Top 100, and the best may be yet to come – the Tigers already have received verbal commitments from five highly regarded juniors, including the nation’s top high school quarterback.

The Tigers’ national title, combined with the completion of a new $55 million football operations center that debuted, fittingly, on Wednesday, is proving an effective combination on the recruiting trail.

“The national title will really pay off next year,” Lemming said. “There was a dead (recruiting) period until Jan. 15, so Clemson’s staff only had a couple of weeks to take advantage of it. But they should have a phenomenal year next year. They can actually recruit up to next year’s championship game, so there’s almost a full year for them to brag about it.”

This year’s class is heavy on offense, which should come as no surprise since the Tigers’ primary losses came on that side of the ball, namely in the persons of quarterback Deshaun Watson, wide receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott, and running back Wayne Gallman.

Given that, Clemson signed eight offensive players, including two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, one running back and three linemen.

Clemson returns seven starters on defense; hence, only six defensive signees – two defensive backs, two linebackers and two defensive ends.

Four players already are enrolled at Clemson and will participate in spring practice: quarterback Hunter Johnson, linebacker Logan Rudolph, offensive tackle Blake Vinson and linebacker Baylon Spector.

Wednesday’s haul included two of the nation’s top wide receivers in Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers, both from eastern Tennessee, and standout running back Travis Etienne, who spurned home state program LSU late to accept an offer from Clemson.

The signees also included a walk-on whom Swinney has recruited for 18 years – his oldest son, Will, out of Daniel High School.

“We had a great group leave, but we have a great group coming into here to fill some voids,” Swinney said. “I love it when these guys choose to be a part of our program. We don’t sugar coat anything, we’re very transparent in the way we recruit. It scares a lot of guys off, but I think that’s a good thing. We have some very talented football players who want to be a part of the way we do things around here, and I appreciate them buying in.”

