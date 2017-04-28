Clemson DB Taken By The Dolphins

Clemson Tigers cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (25) talks with undergraduate coach Keith Jennings before the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

For the eighth time in the last nine NFL Drafts, Clemson sends a defensive back to the next level.

Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley became the 12th defensive back taken in that nine year span as he was taken in the third round by the Dolphins who used the 97th overall pick on the Beech Island, S.C. native.

Tankersley was a first-team All-American by USA Today and a third team selection by the Associated Press as a senior in 2016 as he was part of the Tigers' national champioship team.

He had 65 tackles this past season, which is seventh on the team. He had four interceptions for a secondary that ranked fourth in the nation in pass efficiency defense.

Tankersley is the third Clemson player following first-round selections Mike Williams and Deshaun Watson.

