Clemson Tigers guard Marcquise Reed (2) shoots the ball while being defended by North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kenny Williams (24) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tigers won 82-76. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON – Well, the streak in Chapel Hill lives on, but the one at Littlejohn Coliseum came to halt Tuesday night.

No. 20 Clemson jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead, then held on for an 82-78 victory against North Carolina in Atlantic Coast Conference play Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak against North Carolina, including a four-game losing streak at Littlejohn, that dated to the 2010 season.

The win boosted the Tigers’ record to 18-4 overall as they continued pursuit of their first NCAA Tournament bid since the 2010-11 season. Clemson also moved to 7-3 in the ACC and moved into a tie with preseason favorite Duke in the league standings.

Clemson was picked to finish 13th in the ACC preseason poll.

The Tigers improved to 12-0 at home this season and are 6-1 in games decided by five points or less.

Even as Tuesday night’s game drew close in the second half, Clemson coach Brad Brownell reminded his team to savor the experience.

“One time I told them to smile, let’s enjoy this moment,” Brownell said. “We’ve got a sellout crowd, we’re playing well. Let’s enjoy what we’re doing.

“Fortunately, we’ve got good players and they made big plays.”

They had to.

Playing its third game since losing senior forward Donte Grantham to a season-ending knee injury and its first without Mark Donnal, who is in concussion protocol after a blow to the head Sunday at Georgia Tech, Clemson led by 15 four minutes into the second half, but the Tar Heels went on a 13-1 run to pull within three points, 52-49, with 11:19 left. Clemson responded by pushing its lead back to 10, but North Carolina methodically chipped away at the Tigers’ lead and eventually tied the game at 74 with 2:04 remaining.

That’s when junior guard Marcquise Reed took over. He buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Clemson the lead for good with 1:41 left, then had a nifty under-the-basket assist to Elijah Thomas for an easy layup with 27 seconds remaining.

Fellow guard Shelton Mitchell made three of four free throws in the final 16 seconds to seal the win.

Reed filled the stat sheet. He played 37 minutes without a turnover and led the Tigers in scoring (20), rebounds (8) and assists (5).

Mitchell finished with 14 points while Gabe DeVoe had 17. DeVoe made five 3-pointers for a second straight game and is shooting 47.5 percent from beyond the arc over the Tigers’ six games.

“When our three perimeter guys are rolling, they’re pretty good players,” Brownell said. “We really attacked them early and we were trying to play with them pace-wise. We wanted the crowd to get into the game. That helped us. It set a mindset for our team that was real good.”

