Clemson Defeats Wake Forest 95-83

Clemson Tigers center Legend Robertin (00) reacts with teammates during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Littlejohn Coliseum. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON – Calling a game “must-win” is often overused in sports.

That wasn’t the case for Clemson on Tuesday night.

Coming off three consecutive losses, including two by a combined three points to Syracuse and Duke, the Tigers’ postseason hopes were falling apart.

While there’s still a lot of work to do when it comes to moving up the ACC standings and impressing the NCAA tournament committee, Clemson took a big step Tuesday by knocking off Wake Forest 95-83 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

“I’m just really happy for my team,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said. “My team’s been competing really hard the last couple of weeks. It was nice for my team to get a win tonight. A lot of guys played well, so it was a good team win.”

The Tigers swept the season series and improved to 14-11 overall and 4-9 in ACC play.

“We’ve just got to stay motivated,” said Marcquise Reed, who had a team-high 21 points. “Our vision is to go to the NCAA tournament and there’s still a chance for us to go, so we’ve just got to keep practicing every day hard and keep coming out on top with wins.”

The hungry, desperate Tigers didn’t let this game come down to a final shot. That doesn’t mean they made it easy, either.

Clemson led Wake (15-11, 6-8 ACC) by 14 points at the half — the Tigers' largest first-half lead in ACC play — and went up by as many as 21 in the second half before the Demon Deacons cut the lead to nine with 5:40 to play and six with 1:18 to go.

But the Tigers made eight consecutive free throws in the final 1:16 to help beat a team ranked 31st in the NCAA’s RPI.

Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame added a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. Avry Holmes hit three 3-pointers and all four of his free-throw attempts to score 15.

Point guard Shelton Mitchell, who had 15 points, “tweaked his knee again” in the first half, and while the trainers told Brownell he couldn’t do any more damage, the coach was concerned about the injury.

Both teams shot 51 percent from the field, which Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said was too high for both coaches to feel good about at the end of the night.

“Usually if we shoot 58, 59 percent in a half, that gives us a chance to be successful,” Manning said about Wake’s shooting in the second half. “That hole we dug in the first half was just too much for us.”

Wake Forest’s John Collins had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Bryant Crawford added 25.

An up-and-down, offensive game favored both teams, but Clemson made 10 3-pointers while Wake hit just five. The Demon Deacons did hit 86 percent from the free-throw line, and Brownell said one of his staff members told him teams are shooting 82 percent against the Tigers from the foul line.

“I don’t know how to guard the free-throw line,” Brownell joked.

The Tigers, who head down to Miami for a noon game Saturday, haven’t practiced like a team that’s struggling, Brownell said, and the effort is still there. But Clemson will have to get on a winning streak to gain postseason momentum.

“We haven’t talked about that (NCAA tournament) stuff,” Brownell said. “I haven’t really heard our guys talk about it. I think our guys are just trying to deal with the next game. It’s nice to see a game go our way tonight.”

Brad Senkiw, Anderson Independent-Mail