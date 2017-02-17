Clemson DL Leaving The Program

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Scott Pagano (56) celebrates a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Clemson defensive tackle Scott Pagano is leaving the Clemson program.

The Hawaii native is transferring, likely to a West Coast school closer to his native state of Hawaii.

He earned his Sociology degree in December, which will allow him to play immediately if he transfers to a Division I school.

Swinney confirmed Pagano’s transfer in a statement issued earlier today.

“We all wanted him to stay, but he said he said he accomplished everything he wanted to at Clemson,” Swinney said in the statement.

“He came here to graduate and win a national championship, and he achieved both within the last two months.”

Pagano started four games in his career with 93 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

(© 2017 WLTX)