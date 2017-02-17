Clemson Drops Season Opener To Wright State

Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee is in his second season in charge of the Tiger program. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Gabe Snyder’s run-scoring double in the seventh inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted Wright State to a 6-4 win over No. 10 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.

It was the fourth straight loss on opening day and fifth loss in the last six years on the first day of the season.

Former Sumter native Charlie Barnes started on the mound for the Tigers, He allowed two earned runs and eight hits with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work. Tyler Jackson took the loss for Clemson as he went 1.2 innings and allowed two runs.

Jason Foster picked up the win by working 0.2 innings and allowing one hit with one strikeout

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m.

