Clemson Freshman QB Earns National Honor

Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is rated as the top prospect for 2018. He has verbally committed to Clemson. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named the 2017 Maxwell Football Club Offensive National High School Player of the Year.

Lawrence, of Cartersville, Georgia, enrolled at Clemson earlier this month and will participate in spring practice.

In his senior season, Lawrence passed for 3,290 yards and 41 touchdowns with just one interception. He led Cartersville to Class AAAA Georgia state championships in both 2015 and 2016 and is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2018 class.

Lawrence, who’s 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, was the 2017 Gatorade Georgia State Player of the Year and the U.S. Army National Player of the Year.

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News