Clemson Golf Advances To NCAA Championship

College Grove, Tenn.— William Nottingham and Carson Young both shot even par scores of 72 on Wednesday to lead Clemson to a tie for second-place finish at the NCAA Men’s Golf Regional at the Grove Golf Club in College Grove, Tenn.

The top five teams in the regional advance to the NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms Golf Club in Sugar Grove, Illinois, May 26-31.



The Clemson men and women will both take part in the NCAA Championship golf tournaments, the first time both programs have reached the championship tournament. Clemson, Florida State and Duke are the only ACC programs that will have both programs at the National Championship Tournament. The women open play on Friday.



Central Florida came from behind to win the tournament by two shots over Clemson, Kennesaw State and Vanderbilt. The Knights played the final hole at five under par to win the tournament.





“It would have been nice to win the tournament, but the goal is to finish in the top five and we did that fairly easily (by 12 shots).,' said Clemson head coach Larry Penley.

"We now have a chance to play for a national championship."



Three Tigers finished in the top 10 for the 54 holes, and all three are sophomores or freshmen. It marked the first time in history that three Clemson non-seniors finished in the top 10 at the NCAA regional.



The second place finish was the eighth consecutive first or second place for the Clemson program this spring. It is the first time in history Clemson has done that in every tournament in the spring. Clemson’s national championship team had a third place in Las Vegas during its 2003 run to the national title.

