Clemson Hoops Keeps Having Close Calls

Clemson Tigers forward Jaron Blossomgame (5) moves to the basket while being defended by Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Bryant Crawford (13) and forward Konstantinos Mitoglou (44) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tigers won 95-83. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON – Finish - Clemson’s football team was able to do just that en route to the National Championship in January, but that quest has proven a bit more daunting for Clemson’s men’s basketball team.

Coach Brad Brownell’s team has played in nine games decided by five or less points this season, including seven in Atlantic Coast Conference play, which is more than any other league team.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, Clemson has come out on the losing end of those games six times, which typically evokes consolation from opposing coaches, but inflicts plenty of heartache on Brownell’s team.

More close finishes could be in the offing as Clemson embarks on the final two weeks of the regular season, beginning Saturday with a noon game at Miami. Four of the past seven meetings between the teams have been decided by five points or less, so another nail-biter would be par for the course.

Perhaps this season’s league opener on Jan. 3 was a harbinger of what lie ahead, as the Tigers led North Carolina by five points in the second half only to wind up on the short end of an 89-86 overtime decision.

That was followed by a five-point loss at Notre Dame in a game that the Tigers led for more than 27 minutes.

On Jan. 14, Clemson lost to Virginia 77-73 after being tied in the final minute, then dropped back-to-back 82-81 decisions against Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

The latest insult came at Duke last weekend in a 64-62 loss after Clemson led 45-44 with 10 minutes remaining, which came as no surprise to Tigers fans. Clemson hasn’t won at Duke since Rick Barnes’ first season in 1994, and the Tigers are 7-31 against the Blue Devils since that game, including seven defeats by five points or less.

“I watched six of their games (this season),” offered Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski. “Five that I watched, they could have won easy with one possession. This was another one, and that is the heartbreak of our league.”

More specifically, the heartbreak of Clemson, because one would be hard-pressed to find a team that has suffered more close setbacks than the Tigers in recent years.

In Brownell’s seven seasons, Clemson has played 68 games decided by five points or less, posting a 23-45 record in such contests. That includes a 16-35 record (31.4 percent) in ACC games.

With the exception of a few teams, all ACC teams endure ups and downs – it’s just that Clemson seems to be dealt a disproportionate amount of “downs.”

“This league just keeps throwing big punches at everybody,” Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey said. “You take the punches like men and move on.”

That’s easier said than done when you’re perched among the league’s perennially elite, such as Duke and North Carolina, but considerably more challenging for a program such as Clemson, which doesn’t enjoy the luxury of hand-picking 5-star talents and must rely on occasional streaks of good fortune and an overachieving player or two to secure a postseason berth.

“We’ve just got to bounce back – it doesn’t go away,” Brownell said. “The only way you can make it better is you’ve just got to find a way (to win).

“You’ve got to get your players back emotionally and mentally as best you can; sometimes that’s harder than the physical part of it.”

Clemson will have its mettle and emotional state tested five more times, beginning with two road games that will go a long way toward determining the Tigers’ postseason fortunes – Saturday at Miami and Tuesday at Virginia Tech.

After that, the season will conclude with three consecutive home games against Florida State, N.C. State and Boston College.

All the Tigers have to do is finish.

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News