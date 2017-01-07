Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with the Fiesta Bowl trophy after a 31-0 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

GLENDALE, Arizona – The Fiesta Bowl turned into the Siesta Bowl.

But suffice to say Clemson would be happy to have sleepers like this every time it goes bowling.

The Tigers completely outclassed Ohio State, the pregame favorite, by an overwhelming 31-0 margin Saturday night in the desert, handing heralded Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer the first shutout of his 193-game coaching career and holding an Ohio State team scoreless for the first time in 295 games dating back to 1993.

Meyer is 61-6 at Ohio State; two of those losses have come to Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney.

It’s probably a good thing Meyer and Swinney are close friends; otherwise Saturday night’s result could’ve been worse.

The victory was impressive enough, to be sure, but what does it mean for Swinney and his program?

Short term, it was hugely rewarding, earning the Tigers a ticket to Tampa and a rematch and a chance at redemption against big, bad Alabama in the National Championship Game on Jan. 9.

Long term, it helped cement the Tigers’ reputation as a perennial contender for national honors.

It has been Swinney’s master plan from the get go to build a program that sustains excellence year in and year out rather than make a Top 10 appearance every so often, then be relegated to the also-rans for couple of seasons.

“Sooner or later, people are going to realize that Clemson is an elite program,” Swinney said.

In many eyes, the Tigers have arrived.

Clemson is one of only two teams – Alabama being the other – to win at least 10 games each of the last six seasons. And Saturday night’s game marked the Tigers fourth BCS or Playoff Six bowl game in the last six seasons.

Who knows what the future holds, post-Deshaun Watson, but for now he’s still the quarterback, and as long as No. 4 is in command, the Tigers have a chance at a title as well.

Watson was intercepted on his first pass attempt of the game, but if there’s anyone better equipped to shrug off a miscue and respond in a big way, it’s Watson.

“His poise makes him incredibly unique,” Swinney said. “He just never changes.”

And never flinches.

Yeah, he threw two interceptions Saturday night, giving him 30 over the past two seasons – the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision – but he also has 27 victories and just two defeats over the past two years, and there’s not another quarterback in the nation who can make that claim.

Watson is nothing if not irrepressible. After his first interception against the Buckeyes, he proceeded to pass for 259 yards and score three touchdowns, two via the ground.

“We just had to find our rhythm, and that’s what we did,” Watson said.

And how.

Throw in a defense that held Ohio State to a season-low 215 total yards and nine first downs, and it was easy to see how Clemson dealt the Buckeyes the worst bowl loss in program history. Led by defensive end Clelin Ferrell, the Tigers’ defense was relentless if not spectacular as the Tigers staged what qualifies as their performance of the year on their biggest stage of the year.

Well, so far.

Up next is Clemson vs. Alabama II, The Sequel.

“Honestly, this is the game we wanted,” Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware said. “We want our revenge. We want our redemption.”

Swinney, who played and coached at Alabama, tempered his enthusiasm somewhat, but one got the sense that he, too, wasn’t going to leave Arizona displeased with the scenario that has unfolded.

“You’d better watch what you wish for,” Swinney said. “This is how we ended last year, and that’s how it’s going to end this year. I’m just glad we’ve got a shot. It’s going to be a heckuva ballgame down in Tampa. Let’s get it on.”

One year after suffering heartbreak on the same field, suddenly the University of Phoenix Stadium was a good place to be Saturday night for the Tigers.

Now they’d like to have a similar feeling in Florida.

“It’s all about finishing, and being that team in the stadium at the end of the game,” Watson said. “We want to have the confetti falling on us.”

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News