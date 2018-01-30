Clemson Hosts UNC Tonight

Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms (25), guard Shelton Mitchell (4) and guard Marcquise Reed (2) celebrate after a play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion. The Tigers have yet to lose back-to-back games this season. (Photo: Jason Getz)

CLEMSON – Last season, misfortune seemed to follow the Clemson basketball team.

This season, Miss Fortune is along for the ride.

After losing nine games by five points or less last season, including eight in Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Tigers lead the league with a 5-1 record in games decided by five points or less this season.

The close victories have been crucial to a surprising start that has the Tigers 17-4 overall, including a 6-3 mark in league play, and ranked 20th in the nation.

“There is a little bit of momentum that comes with winning close games,” said Clemson coach Brad Brownell, whose team was picked to finish 13th in the ACC preseason poll. "The guys get more comfortable and confident. We’ve had a couple of things go our way and we’re certainly trying to build on that.”

Suddenly, late-game defensive stops are becoming more common.

Late-game baskets are falling for the Tigers and not their opponents.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know what it’s a function of,” said Brownell, whose team is tied for third in the ACC standings with preseason favorite Duke. “Some of it’s just basketball.”Clemson’s latest close shave came Sunday night in Atlanta, when the Tigers’ staved off a late flurry by Georgia Tech to win, 72-70.

But as is typical in the ACC, the Tigers will have precious little time to savor their latest win as No. 17 North Carolina rolls into town Tuesday night.

The Tar Heels (16-6, 5-4) and Tigers played just two weeks ago in Chapel Hill, N.C., with the home team winning 87-79 in a game that saw Clemson come up short despite making 15 consecutive shots during one second-half stretch.

In the Tigers’ next game, a home win against Notre Dame, senior forward Donte Grantham tore an ACL and was lost for the season. Brownell is attempting to fill that void with younger players, most notably freshman Aamir Simms, who is expected to get his third consecutive start Tuesday night.

“Donte is a fantastic player and that’s a big loss for Brad, but he didn’t play that well against us,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “He probably had his worst game of the year.”

He did. Grantham was 1-for-9 from the floor in that game, matching his season-low with five points, but guards Marcquise Reed, Shelton Mitchell and Gabe DeVoe scored 21, 18 and 11 points, respectively.

“Those guys made a bunch of shots,” Williams said. “The only thing we did in that game was outscore them.”

Williams, whose team is coming off back-to-back losses to Virginia Tech and N.C. State, expressed continued frustration with his team’s defense, which ranks 11th in the ACC by allowing 72.7 points per game.

“We’ve been sorry – one of the worst defensive team, if not the worst defensive team that I’ve ever coached,” Williams said. “They’ve got to buy in 100 percent, not 80 percent. I’ve got to do a better job with it.”

Clemson’s Mark Donnal is questionable for the game after taking what Brownell called “a shot to the head” late in Sunday’s victory.

Given the quick turnaround, the Tigers didn’t overexert themselves Monday.

“We won’t do much physically at all today,” Brownell said. “We’ll do some film work, shoot a little bit, talk about offense and defense. Obviously it’s a difficult turnaround for us and we’re playing a team we’ve had a hard time playing against here lately.”

Clemson has lost 10 in a row – and 20 of 21 – against the Tar Heels, with the Tigers’ last victory coming at Littlejohn Coliseum in 2010.

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News