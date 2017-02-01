Clemson Knocks Off GA Tech 74-62

. (Photo: AP)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Avry Holmes had 18 points off four 3-pointers and Shelton Mitchell made six foul shots in the final minute as Clemson held off Georgia Tech 74-62 on Wednesday night.



The Tigers (13-8, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) looked like they had this one wrapped up early with a 55-34 lead on Elijah Thomas' basket with 9:14 to play. But the Yellow Jackets (13-9, 5-5) rallied down the stretch to cut the large lead to 65-58 with 2:14 to go.



Georgia Tech, though, could get no closer as the cold-shooting team missed the three shots it took the rest of the way to lose its 12th straight road game in the series - Clemson's longest home win streak against any ACC opponent.



Mitchell ended with 15 points and Thomas 12 before fouling out in the final minute. Donte Grantham had 11 while leading scorer Jaron Blossomgame was the fifth Tiger in double-digits with 10 points.



Ben Lammers had a career high 25 points for the Yellow Jackets, surpassing the 24 he got earlier this month against Louisville. Lammers was 12 of 18 from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds.

