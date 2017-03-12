Clemson Lands In The NIT

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell's seventh season with the Tigers will continue. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

After suffering a number of one-possession losses in the ACC which kept Clemson out of the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers will get a chance to extend their season when they host Oakland Tuesday night in the opening round of the NIT.

Tipoff at Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 8:00 pm.

The Tigers are looking to extend their home winning streak in the NIT to 13 games. If Clemson does that and gets past the Horizon League regular season champion, it would face the winner of Alabama/Richmond.

Clemson is currently 17-15 overall, and are No. 68 in the latest RPI. Oakland, coached by Greg Kampe, is 24-8 on the season.

