Clemson LB Earns National Honor

Clemson Tigers linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. (Photo: Peter Casey, Peter Casey)

Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel has been named the FWAA/Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week after his performance Saturday at Virginia Tech.

O'Daniel recorded 10 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second-ranked Tigers' 31-17 win over then-12th-ranked Virginia Tech.

For the season, O'Daniel leads Clemson in tackles with 42, has five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interception returns for scores and a fumble recovery. In consecutive road games against top-15 opponents, O'Daniel has returned interceptions for touchdowns, the other coming on a 44-yard return in Clemson's win at then-No. 14 Louisville on Sept. 16. He is the first linebacker in school history to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a season, and is the school's first defensive player regardless of position to have two interception returns for scores in a year since 1990.

O'Daniel is the second Clemson player to be honored as the FWAA/Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week this season. Defensive end Austin Bryant earned the honor following Clemson's 14-6 win over then-No. 13 Auburn.

Clemson's defense is in the top 10 nationally in several categories - scoring defense (4th, 10.8 ppg), total defense (7th, 250.0 ypg), fewest yards allowed per play (6th, 3.87 ypp) and fewest yards allowed per pass attempt (9th, 5.3 ypa).

© 2017 WLTX-TV