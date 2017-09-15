Clemson, Louisville Mayors Have Friendly Wager

. (Photo: AP)

As Clemson University gears up for its football game against the University of Louisville, each city's respective mayor is putting a little something on the line.

Clemson mayor J.C. Cook III and Greg Fischer, the mayor of Louisville, are engaging in a friendly rivalry and betting bourbon on the outcome of Saturday's game, according to a news release from the city of Clemson.

Fischer's risking a collection of bottles from distilleries local to Louisville: Angel’s Envy, Old Forester, Evan Williams, Michter’s, Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co., Bulleit Bourbon, Rabbit Hole Distilling and Jim Beam, the release said.

Cook is betting a bottle of five-grain bourbon from Six & Twenty, which is a South Carolina-based distillery owned by two Clemson graduates, David Raad and Robert “Farmer” Redmond, the news release said.

Fischer said in the release he's confident his team will leave with a win, although Clemson has defeated Louisville in each of their three games since the Cardinals joined the ACC. Fischer said he is looking forward to sipping Six & Twenty, "although I still have my doubts about any bourbon that’s not made in Kentucky."

“I may just save it to celebrate when our quarterback, Lamar Jackson, wins his second Heisman.”

Clemson's mayor has different expectations, though he's grown to appreciate the friendly competition between the two schools.

“As mayor of Clemson, I am proud to say both our football team and our South Carolina bourbon will bring their A-game to the table,” Cook said in the release. "(This) has become one of the most exciting rivalries in football, and it’s so great to see how the Louisville fans welcome us with such hospitality. We may have to start naming this the Friendly Bowl.”

Georgie Silvarole, Anderson Independent