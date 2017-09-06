Clemson Moves Up To Third In Coaches Poll

File (Photo: WLTX)

Alabama strengthened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the Amway Coaches Poll following its impressive performance against Florida State. The Crimson Tide claimed 60 of 65 first-place votes this week.

The rest of the top five looks a bit different with the Florida State loss.

Ohio State retained the No. 2 position. But the Buckeyes picked up only two No. 1 votes, down from five in the preseason poll, after a slow start against Indiana. Clemson, which easily handled a tune-up with Kent State, climbed to No. 3 and retained three first-place nods. Penn State, equally impressive in its opener against Akron, vaulted to No. 4 ahead of Southern California.

Stock up: Virginia Tech. The Hokies was the biggest riser of the week after upending West Virginia in one of the better games of opening weekend. Tech climbed four places to No. 18.

Stock down: Florida State. It might seem a bit harsh, but the news that Seminoles QB Deondre Francois will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury probably led to a larger demotion than a loss to the No.-1 team might have otherwise warranted. But in any event, FSU dropped all the way to No. 9 from its third-ranked preseason perch.

Stock up: Oklahoma. The Sooners vaulted over Washington to the No. 6 slot after vanquishing UTEP. A bigger test at Ohio State is on deck.

Stock down: Florida. The Gators can take some solace that they’re still ranked at all after their lackluster performance against Michigan. They slid eight place to No. 24.

Stock up: Tennessee. The Vols gained three positions to No. 21 after rallying to beat Georgia Tech in double overtime in the Monday night weekend finale.

Stock down: Wisconsin. It wasn't a huge drop, but the Badgers were replaced in the top 10 by Oklahoma State after needing a late push to escape Utah State.

New kids on the block: No. 22 Washington State, No. 25 Notre Dame.

Eddie Timanus, USA Today Sports