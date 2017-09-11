Clemson Opens Its Doors To The Citadel

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave The Citadel football team a couple of hours inside the indoor facilty for a practice. (Photo: Yanity, Trey)

It's not unusual for coaches to help other schools in need when it comes to practice facilities and on Monday, Dabo did a solid for The Citadel.

The Citadel left the Lowcountry Friday morning for its Saturday game against Presbyterian College, a contest that was moved from Charleston to Clinton due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

With plenty of flooding and damage in the Lowcounty due to Irma, The Citadel remained on the road in the Upstate looking for places to practice.

Head coach Brent Thompson got in touch with Swinney who answered the call of a coach in need.

"Within about a couple of hours, Coach Swinney opened his doors to us and we’re very, very, very grateful for that,' Thompson told The Charleston Post and Courier.

"He gave us a two-hour block to come in and use whatever they had. We’re very appreciative of the fact that he was gracious enough to be able to give us his facility for the day. We’re a team without a home right now.”



The Tigers and Bulldogs play on November 18 and it's safe to say Thompson and the Bulldogs were grateful for Swinney for the help in making sure the players stayed sharp. The team is scheduled to stay in the Upstate, possibly working out at North Greenville University on Tuesday.

