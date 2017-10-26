Clemson Picked 13th In ACC Media Poll

Brad Brownell likes his team. He likes the energy the newcomers have brought and he feels the returning players are meshing nicely with the freshman and transfers.
The media who cover ACC basketball aren't as impressed.
Clemson has been picked to finish 13th in the league according to voting at Operation Basketball, the ACC's preseason media gathering.
Last season, the Tigers were picked to finish 11th. After several close losses, Clemson ended up 12th with a 6-12 conference record. They finished 17-16 overall.
Duke is the pick to win the ACC followed by North Carolina, Notre Dame, Miami and the Rick Pitino-less Louisville Cardinals are predicted to finish fifth.
1. Duke (57) - 1020
2. North Carolina (7) - 921
3. Notre Dame (4) - 852
4. Miami (1) - 809
5. Louisville - 733
6. Virginia - 690
7. Virginia Tech - 549
8. Florida State - 519
9. Georgia Tech - 468
10. Syracuse - 420
11. Wake Forest - 378
12. NC State - 310
13. Clemson - 289
14. Boston College - 181
15. Pittsburgh - 141
