Clemson Tigers cornerback Marcus Edmond (29) knocks Louisville Cardinals wide receiver James Quick (17) out of bounds on fourth down during the fourth quarter at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Clemson won 42-36. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

One look at the preseason depth chart for the defending national champions shows just five players who are listed as seniors or graduate students.

One of those players is Lower Richland graduate Marcus Edmond who is listed as a starter at one of the cornerback positions.

The former News19 Player of the Week made three starts in 2016 and finished with one interception. But that lone pick sealed the win in overtime against North Carolina State. He also had that crucial fourth-down stop that prevented Louisville from pulling off the win in Death Valley.

"Last year was huge for him, really his first time where he had significant playing time," said Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney.

"Not only did he have significant playing time, he had some monster plays in critical situations.:

Swinney says Edmond had a stressful spring because he missed some practices due to academic obligations. But the hard work off the field paid off as Edmond graduated last week.

"I think he's kind of excited to go out and grind this summer," Swinney said.

"In fact, we just started mandatory workouts (Monday) for our guys. He's one of those guys that really needs to take it to another level this summer. If he'll do that, he's going to be set up for a heckuva senior year."

2017 Preseason Clemson Football Depth Chart



Offense

Pos No Name Hgt. Wgt. Cl.

LT 75 Mitch Hyatt 6-5 295 Jr.

73 Tremayne Anchrum 6-2 290 So.

LG 51 Taylor Hearn 6-5 325 Jr.

74 John Simpson 6-4 315 So.

C 50 Justin Falcinelli 6-4 315 *Jr.

59 Gage Cervenka 6-3 305 *So.

RG 55 Tyrone Crowder 6-2 340 *Sr.

69 Maverick Morris 6-4 305 *So.

RT 76 Sean Pollard 6-5 315 So.

or 73 Tremayne Anchrum 6-2 290 *So.

TE 80 Milan Richard 6-3 260 *Jr.

87 D.J. Greenlee 6-1 245 *Gr.

84 Cannon Smith 6-5 265 *Jr.

WR 8 Deon Cain 6-1 210 Jr.

1 Trevion Thompson 6-2 200 *Jr.

14 Diondre Overton 6-5 200 So.

QB 2 Kelly Bryant 6-3 215 Jr.

6 Zerrick Cooper 6-2 205 *Fr.

or 15 Hunter Johnson 6-4 200 Fr.

RB 27 C. J. Fuller 5-10 215 *Jr.

26 Adam Choice 5-9 210 *Jr.

28 Tavien Feaster 5-11 210 So.

WR 13 Hunter Renfrow 5-11 180 *Jr.

18 T.J. Chase 6-1 175 *Fr.

WR 34 Ray Ray McCloud 5-10 180 Jr.

17 Cornell Powell 6-0 200 So.



Defense

Pos No Name Hgt. Wgt. Cl.

DE 99 Clelin Ferrell 6-5 265 *So.

45 Chris Register 6-3 255 *Jr.

DT 90 Dexter Lawrence 6-5 340 So.

44 Nyles Pinckney 6-1 295 *Fr.

or 50 Jabril Robinson 6-2 265 *Jr.

DT 42 Christian Wilkins 6-4 310 Jr.

67 Albert Huggins 6-3 305 Jr.

DE 91 Austin Bryant 6-4 265 Jr.

49 Richard Yeargin 6-5 260 *Jr.

SLB: 6 Dorian O’Daniel 6-1 215 *Sr.

30 Jalen Williams 5-10 215 Jr.

Nic 31 Ryan Carter 5-9 180 Gr.

11 Isaiah Simmons 6-3 230 *Fr.

12 K’Von Wallace 6-0 190 So.

MLB 57 Tre Lamar 6-3 240 So.

or 43 Chad Smith 6-4 235 *So.

36 Judah Davis 6-1 235 Jr.

WLB 34 Kendall Joseph 6-0 230 *Jr.

33 J.D. Davis 6-1 235 *Jr.

or 47 James Skalski 6-0 235 So.

or 5 Shaq Smith 6-2 240 *Fr.

CB 31 Ryan Carter 5-9 180 *Sr.

1 Trayvon Mullen 6-2 185 So.

12 K’Von Wallace 6-0 190 So.

SS 19 Tanner Muse 6-2 220 *So.

11 Isaiah Simmons 6-3 230 *Fr.

FS 23 Van Smith 5-11 195 Jr.

14 Denzel Johnson 6-0 195 *So.

CB 29 Marcus Edmond 6-0 175 *Gr.

2 Mark Fields 5-10 180 Jr.

or 38 Amir Trapp 5-8 160 *So.



Special Teams

P 48 Will Spiers 6-5 230 *Fr.

PK 92 Greg Huegel 5-11 195 *Jr.

Hold 13 Hunter Renfrow 5-11 180 *Jr.

SN 47 Austin Spence 6-1 195 *Jr.

58 Patrick Phibbs 6-2 200 *So.



