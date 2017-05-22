WLTX
Close

Marcus Edmond Listed As A Starter On Clemson Depth Chart

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney says Lower Richland product Marcus Edmond can have a big senior season if he takes care of business this summer.

Reggie Anderson, wltx 12:35 AM. EDT May 23, 2017

One look at the preseason depth chart for the defending national champions shows just five players who are listed as seniors or graduate students.

One of those players is Lower Richland graduate Marcus Edmond who is listed as a starter at one of the cornerback positions.

The former News19 Player of the Week made three starts in 2016 and finished with one interception. But that lone pick sealed the win in overtime against North Carolina State. He also had that crucial fourth-down stop that prevented Louisville from pulling off the win in Death Valley.

"Last year was huge for him, really his first time where he had significant playing time," said Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney.

"Not only did he have significant playing time, he had some monster plays in critical situations.:

Swinney says Edmond had a stressful spring because he missed some practices due to academic obligations. But the hard work off the field paid off as Edmond graduated last week.

"I think he's kind of excited to go out and grind this summer," Swinney said.

"In fact, we just started mandatory workouts (Monday) for our guys. He's one of those guys that really needs to take it to another level this summer. If he'll do that, he's going to be set up for a heckuva senior year."

 

2017 Preseason Clemson Football Depth Chart


Offense
Pos          No       Name                                   Hgt.      Wgt.    Cl.
     LT        75       Mitch Hyatt                      6-5        295       Jr.
                    73       Tremayne Anchrum   6-2        290       So.
     LG        51       Taylor Hearn                  6-5        325       Jr.
                   74       John Simpson                  6-4        315       So.
     C            50       Justin Falcinelli              6-4        315       *Jr.
                   59       Gage Cervenka                6-3        305       *So.
     RG        55       Tyrone Crowder          6-2        340       *Sr.
                    69       Maverick Morris          6-4        305       *So.
     RT        76       Sean Pollard                     6-5        315       So.
     or         73       Tremayne Anchrum   6-2        290       *So.
     TE        80       Milan Richard                 6-3        260       *Jr.
                   87       D.J. Greenlee                     6-1        245       *Gr.
                   84       Cannon Smith                  6-5        265       *Jr.
     WR         8       Deon Cain                           6-1        210       Jr.
                      1       Trevion Thompson    6-2        200       *Jr.
                   14       Diondre Overton          6-5        200       So.
     QB           2       Kelly Bryant                    6-3        215       Jr.
                      6       Zerrick Cooper              6-2        205       *Fr.
     or         15       Hunter Johnson             6-4        200       Fr.
     RB        27       C. J. Fuller                           5-10     215       *Jr.
                   26       Adam Choice                    5-9        210       *Jr.
                   28       Tavien Feaster               5-11     210       So.
     WR      13       Hunter Renfrow           5-11     180       *Jr.
                   18       T.J. Chase                            6-1        175       *Fr.
     WR      34       Ray Ray McCloud         5-10     180       Jr.
                   17       Cornell Powell                6-0        200       So.

Defense
Pos          No       Name                                   Hgt.      Wgt.    Cl.
     DE        99       Clelin Ferrell                    6-5        265       *So.
                   45       Chris Register                 6-3        255       *Jr.
     DT        90       Dexter Lawrence          6-5        340       So.
                    44       Nyles Pinckney              6-1        295       *Fr.
     or         50       Jabril Robinson              6-2        265       *Jr.
     DT        42       Christian Wilkins         6-4        310       Jr.
                   67       Albert Huggins               6-3        305       Jr.
     DE        91       Austin Bryant                 6-4        265       Jr.
                   49       Richard Yeargin             6-5        260       *Jr.
     SLB:       6       Dorian O’Daniel              6-1        215       *Sr.
                   30       Jalen Williams                 5-10     215       Jr.
     Nic       31       Ryan Carter                      5-9        180       Gr.
                   11       Isaiah Simmons             6-3        230       *Fr.                    
                   12       K’Von Wallace                 6-0        190       So.                      
     MLB    57       Tre Lamar                         6-3        240       So.
     or         43       Chad Smith                        6-4        235       *So.
                   36       Judah Davis                       6-1        235       Jr.
     WLB   34       Kendall Joseph                6-0        230       *Jr.
                   33       J.D. Davis                             6-1        235       *Jr.
     or         47       James Skalski                   6-0        235       So.
     or            5       Shaq Smith                        6-2        240       *Fr.
     CB        31       Ryan Carter                      5-9        180       *Sr.
                      1       Trayvon Mullen            6-2        185       So.
                   12       K’Von Wallace                 6-0        190       So.                      
     SS          19       Tanner Muse                   6-2        220       *So.
                   11       Isaiah Simmons             6-3        230       *Fr.
     FS         23       Van Smith                          5-11     195       Jr.
                   14       Denzel Johnson              6-0        195       *So.                    
     CB        29       Marcus Edmond            6-0        175       *Gr.
                      2       Mark Fields                      5-10     180       Jr.
   or           38       Amir Trapp                      5-8        160       *So.

Special Teams
     P              48         Will Spiers                       6-5      230       *Fr.                    
     PK          92         Greg Huegel                    5-11   195       *Jr.
     Hold     13         Hunter Renfrow         5-11   180       *Jr.
     SN           47         Austin Spence               6-1      195       *Jr.                     
                     58         Patrick Phibbs              6-2      200       *So.
 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories