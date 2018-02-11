Clemson Projected As A 3 Seed In March

Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell talks with forward Elijah Thomas (14) during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Littlejohn Coliseum. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly)

With March Madness just a few weeks away, the NCAA Division I men's basketball selection committee unveiled its top 16 teams and if the current projections hold, Clemson will have its highest seed in program history.

The Tigers are currently projected as a number 3 seed in the Midwest Region. Clemson was a 4 seed in 1987 and 1997. Under current Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, Clemson made it to the Sweet 16 of the 1997 tournament.

The Tigers, currently 20-4 overall and 9-3 in second-place in the ACC, were projected as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket.

"It'd be great in three weeks if we were a 3 seed and we wouldn't mind where we went," Brownell said to studio host Greg Gumbel who asked Brownell about his initial reaction at being listed as a 3 seed on the CBS Preview Show.

"Really proud of the way our guys have played this year, gotten off to a great start, certainly have a little work left to finish."

Brownell was asked by CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg about how consistent his team has performed this season and the coach attributed it to the backcourt which in March, having a quality backcourt is critical to making a deep run in the tournament.

"We have experienced guards," Brownell said.

"We have three guys on the perimter, Gabe DeVoe, Sheldon Mitchell and Marquise Reed that are experienced players and those guys are playing at a high level.

Clemson will hit the hardwood on Wednesday, Feb. 14 when it travels to Florida State for a showdown with the Seminoles. Tipoff is slated for 7:05 p.m.

