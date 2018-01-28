Clemson Pulls Out A Key Win At GA Tech

Clemson Tigers guard Gabe DeVoe (10) goes up for a dunk during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion. (Photo: Jason Getz)

ATLANTA – Want to see Marcquise Reed’s eyes light up?

Put a big man in front of him with a game on the line.

“If it’s a four man on me, I’m going to drive it,” Reed said.

Reed did just that on a few occasions Tuesday night, attacking Georgia Tech’s big men repeatedly in the waning minutes, including on the game-winning layup with 24 seconds remaining to cap Clemson’s 72-70 victory in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,600 at McCamish Pavilion.

“Marquise made a heck of a play,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “Good players are hard to guard.”

Reed, who was held to just two points in the first half, certainly proved hard to guard in the second half, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the game’s final 13½ minutes. He also had a career-high 11 assists.

The Tigers, ranked No. 17 in the latest coaches poll, improved to 17-4 overall and 6-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play while Georgia Tech slipped to 10-11, 3-5.

Clemson’s 17 victories equals last year’s win total and the Tigers’ 6-3 start in league play marks just the ninth time in school history they’ve started at least 6-3 in the ACC.

“We needed this from the standpoint that this group sees that it can go on the road and win in a place that’s hard to win, in front of a good crowd,” Brownell said.

For a while, Clemson appeared destined for its fourth loss in six games.

Georgia Tech made nine of its first 12 shots and built a 12-point lead, 29-17, midway through the first half. But the Tigers, behind the outside shooting of senior guard Gabe DeVoe, outscored the Yellow Jackets 19-9 to close the first half and pull within 38-36.

DeVoe scored 18 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 25. He made 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

“He was terrific in the first half,” Brownell said. “He’s a senior who’s been in the program a long time and he’s battle tested.

“We just hung in there. All of a sudden you look up and we’re only down two at the half.”

Things got even better for the Tigers after the break. Elijah Thomas scored five points in a 7-0 Clemson spurt to open the second half and the Tigers never trailed again.

The Yellow Jackets cut Clemson’s lead to two, 51-49, with 12:28 remaining, but back-to-back steals by Reed that led to fast break baskets and a free throw by Aamir Simms pushed Clemson’s advantage back to seven points.

Yet Georgia Tech wasn’t finished, outscoring Clemson 8-2 over a two-minute span late in the game to tie the game at 70 with 41 seconds remaining.

That left things in the hands of Reed, who scored eight of Clemson’s final 12 points.

“I just tried to keep playing with poise – and I had a four-man on me,” Reed said, smiling.

Fellow guard Shelton Mitchell added 17 points for the Tigers, who shot 51.7 percent in the second half.

“Give Clemson credit,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “This is life in the ACC, and it was a great win for them.”

Clemson now faces a quick turnaround, playing host to North Carolina Tuesday in a 7 p.m. game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News