Clemson QB To Transfer

Clemson Tigers quarterback Zerrick Cooper (6) passes the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at the Carrier Dome. (Photo: Rich Barnes)

Clemson's quarterback room got a little thinner Friday when Zerrick Cooper announced his decision to transfer out of the program.

The redshirt freshman Cooper was a four-star recruit in the Tigers' 2016 recruiting class and served as Kelly Bryant's primary backup for the first half of the season. The majority of his game action this season came in relief of Bryant during the Tigers' Oct. 13 game at Syracuse, when he completed 10-of-14 passes for 88 yards.

He finishes his Clemson career with 256 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson signed the top-ranked pocket passer of 2018 in Cartersville (Georgia) quarterback Trevor Lawrence and also features the top-ranked pocket passer of 2017 in former five-star quarterback Hunter Johnson. Bryant will return next season as well, as will Chase Brice and Tucker Israel.

In Cooper's announcement, he said his decision was not due to any disdain he has for the university, but rather his desire to play. He finished the season third on the team's depth chart.

Cooper did not specify where he intends to transfer to.

"Thank you to Coach Swinney, the Clemson staff & the best fans in college football for an incredible two years," Cooper said through the team's Twitter account. "The memories & relationships I have built with my teammates will be truly unforgettable. I will miss playing in orange & purple. However after much prayer & talking with my family, I have decided to transfer from Clemson University.

"This is no reflection on the Clemson family but rather a direct reflection of my drive to lead, play & compete. Orange & purple will always be in my heart."

