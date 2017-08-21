Clemson Ranked Fifth In AP Preseason Poll

Dabo Swinney (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

The defending national champions of college football are ranked fifth in the country according to the Associated Press preseason poll which was released Monday.

Clemson was also ranked fifth in the Amway Coaches Poll which was recently released.

This marks the 25th straight week that Clemson is in that rare air of college football - ranked in the top five nationally.

Alabama holds down the top spot followed by Ohio State, Florida State and Southern Cal in fourth.

