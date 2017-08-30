Clemson Releases Non-Conference Hoops Schedule

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell directs his team during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, USA TODAY Sports)

CLEMSON, S.C.— The Clemson men's basketball non-conference schedule features games with Ohio State, Florida and USC.

Brad Brownell's eighth season inside Littlejohn Coliseum begins Friday, November 10 with a home game against Western Carolina.

Clemson’s next three games will be in Charleston, S.C. as part of the Gildan Charleston Classic. The Tigers face Ohio University on Thursday, November 16. The second round opponent will be either Dayton or Hofstra. Clemson’s third game of the tournament will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19 and will come out of a group that includes Auburn, Indiana State, Old Dominion and Temple.

Clemson’s game at Ohio State on November 29 is part of the annual ACC vs. Big Ten Challenge. Clemson won the only previous meeting during the 2004 Big Ten Challenge at Clemson.

Back-to-back games against Florida and USC from the SEC are part of a busy December.

The game with Florida will be in Sunrise, Florida on December 16. The Tigers host the Gamecocks three days later. Both the Gators and Gamecocks reached the Elite Eight with USC defeating Florida at Madison Square Garden to advance to the Final Four. This will mark the first game between Clemson and Florida since the 1956-57 season.

