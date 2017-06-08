Clemson To Face Ohio State In Hoops

Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell reacts during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tigers won 82-68. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

It will be a Fiesta Bowl rematch on the court this upcoming basketball season.

The matchups for the Big 10/ACC Challenge have been released and Clemson will face Ohio State in Columbus.

The Buckeyes are currently without a head coach after the dismissal of longtime head coach Thad Matta.

Clemson will be in year eight of the Brad Brownell era. Last season, the Tigers went 17-16 and 6-12 in the ACC. The season was characterized by numerous close losses in league play. Clemson did a spot in the NIT, but lost in the first round at home after blowing a 19-point, second half lead to Oakland.

The Tigers will have a Midlands connection as Lower Richland graduate and former News19 Player of the Week Clyde Trapp signed with the Tigers last November.

