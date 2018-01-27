Clemson Travels To GA Tech In Key ACC Road Game

Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell gestures to his team from the bench against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers won 61-39. (Photo: Geoff Burke)

CLEMSON – Two teams hoping to keep pace in the Atlantic Coast Conference will collide tonight at a sold-out McCamish Pavilion when Georgia Tech plays host to No. 17 Clemson in a nationally televised game at 6 p.m.

Both teams are attempting to regain some traction after strong starts that have been followed by recent woes.

Clemson, after a 14-1 start, has lost three of its last five games; Georgia Tech began its ACC season 3-1, but has lost three in a row.

The Tigers (16-4, 5-3) are three-point favorites in the game, although the Yellow Jackets (10-10, 3-4) have won three of the last four meetings in the series.

Clemson is coming off a 25-point loss at No. 2 Virginia, a game in which they led for much of the first half and trailed by just three points at halftime. It was Clemson’s first game without senior forward Donte Grantham, who was lost for the season after tearing an ACL in the Tigers’ victory against Notre Dame on Jan. 20.Freshman Aamir Simms replaced Grantham in the Tigers' starting lineup and responded with nine points and six rebounds in his first career start; he's expected to get start No. 2 against the Yellow Jackets.

“They’re a team that certainly plays great at home,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said of Georgia Tech. “This is a good team that had a good ACC run last season. They’re very fundamental and rhythmic in their offense, so it will be a very competitive game.”

The Tiger will face another quick turnaround as they’ll host North Carolina at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News