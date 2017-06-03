. (Photo: AP)

For the second time this year, a race team will put Clemson colors on a car at which will be turning laps at a NASCAR track.

In May, Ed Pompa's ARCA entry at Talladega featured a Clemson paint scheme.

Now, Rick Ware Racing will feature the Clemson colors at two events on NASCAR's top series.

The Clemson National Championship logo will adorn the hood of the #51 car both this weekend at the Axalta presents the Pocono 400 and again on Sept. 3 at the Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington.

“We're appreciative of Rick Ware Racing offering this opportunity for tremendous exposure of our National Championship mark during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said.

“We look forward to seeing this great design on the track at Pocono and Darlington.”

RWR marketing director Bryan Clodfelter says his team has received an overwhelming positive response from the initiative.

"This is a marketing program that allows Universities and their supporters the opportunity to experience the many hands-on sectors that a NASCAR team has to offer,” he said. “We couldn't be happier having National Championship winning Clemson join us for two races and we are eager to unload this great looking race car at Pocono.

“We are also equally enthusiastic at the response we have from many other great Universities from all over the country and look forward to promoting their Universities at other races on the NASCAR schedule."

Clemson isn't the first school to be featured on the 51 ride. East Carolina will have its logos on that car for this weekend's race at Dover.

© 2017 WLTX-TV