Clemson Wins At Boston College 74-70

Clemson Tigers forward Donte Grantham (32) is guarded by Boston College Eagles guard Ky Bowman (0) during the first half at Silvio Conte Forum. (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Greg M. Cooper)

BOSTON (AP) - Donte Grantham scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Marcquise Reed hit two key free throws to help No. 25 Clemson beat Boston College 74-70 on Wednesday night in its first game in the national rankings in nearly eight years.



Reed finished with 17 points for the Tigers (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clemson's last time in the AP Poll came on Jan. 23, 2010.



Jerome Robinson led Boston College (10-5, 1-2) with 28 points, scoring 26 in the second half. Ky Bowman had 19 with nine rebounds and six assists.



Reed nailed his two from the line with 48 seconds left to move Clemson ahead 70-68. Robinson's 3 from the right wing rimmed out on the next possession.



Gabe DeVoe and Shelton Mitchell each hit two from the line in the final 21 seconds for Clemson.



Bowman's driving basket cut it to 68-66 with 2:19 to play, the third time BC sliced a big deficit to two points, before he tied it with two free throws with 1:02 left.



Trailing by 15 at halftime, the Eagles relied on a strong start by Robinson, a second team preseason all-ACC selection, after the break. The 6-foot-5 junior guard scored 19 points, including going 5-for-5 on 3-point attempts in the opening 10 minutes to slice the deficit to 53-50.



The Tigers had used a 16-0 run midway into the first half en route to their 38-23 halftime.



Grantham, who had a team-leading 11 points and nine rebounds in the half, scored eight straight points in the opening 20 minutes.



BIG PICTURE



Clemson: The Tigers' emergence in the poll may last a while. Entering the game, they had all five starters averaging double figures in scoring. . Won its sixth straight against BC.



Boston College: Facing their third consecutive ranked team looked like it took a lot out of the Eagles. They appeared flat at the start - something an average team can't afford. After that, they showed they can compete - like in their win over then-No. 1 Duke in the league opener and a one-point loss at No. 8 Virginia on Saturday.



NICE NUMBERS



Grantham, a 6-8 senior forward, became the sixth player in school history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists.



WEAK SHOWING



BC didn't have an offensive rebound in the opening half, was outrebounded 20-10 overall and went over 5 minutes without a basket.



Eagles starting forward Nik Popovic picked up three fouls in 5 minutes in the half.



TWENTY SIOMETHING



It was Robinson's seventh game with 20 or more points.



UP NEXT



Clemson: Hosts Louisville on Saturday.



Boston College: Hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.

Ken Powtak, Associated Press