Clemson's 2018 Football Schedule Released

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The Clemson football team will play eight 2017 bowl teams this fall, including two Southeastern Conference opponents for the eighth time in nine years.

The Tigers' 2018 schedule was released Wednesday by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Another interesting schedule tidbit? The Tigers will not have consecutive home games until the final two games of the season – the first that has happened since 1986, when the Tigers played only five home games.

The schedule includes alternate home-and-away games for the first 11 games of the season, a first in school history.

The regular season will conclude with home games against Duke on Nov. 17 and South Carolina on Nov. 24.

Another positive: Clemson will play all 12 on Saturdays for the first time since 2015, and for just the second time in the last seven years.

The open date is Oct. 13 – precisely in the middle of the Tigers’ schedule.

Clemson, which is coming off a 12-2 season and third consecutive College Football Playoff berth, will open the season against Furman, the Tigers’ oldest football rival. The series dates back to 1896. This will be the first game between the teams since 2012.

Clemson’s second game, on Sept. 8, will be at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. It will be the Tigers’ first trip there since 2004, when the Aggies defeated Clemson 27-6.

Clemson defeated the Aggies in their last meeting on a Jad Dean field goal at Memorial Stadium in 2005.

The complete schedule:

Sept. 1: FURMAN

Sept. 8: at Texas A&M

Sept. 15: GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Sept. 22: at Georgia Tech

Sept. 29: SYRACUSE

Oct. 6: at Wake Forest

Oct. 13: Open

Oct. 20: N.C. STATE

Oct. 27: at Florida State

Nov. 3: LOUISVILLE

Nov. 10: at Boston College

Nov. 17: DUKE

Nov. 24: SOUTH CAROLINA

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News