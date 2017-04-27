Clemson's Mike Williams Picked in 1st Round by Chargers

Mike Williams is one of two Clemson receivers on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

Philadelphia, PA (WLTX) - Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams has been picked by the Los Angeles Chargers with the number seven pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Williams, the Lake Marion grad who stands 6'4", was one of the most productive receives in Tigers history, and that's saying something, considering the school's history of producing top talent at that position. It's also impressive since he lost nearly an entire season due to injury.

Williams was also known for his leaping, athletic grabs, including a couple of big one sin the Tigers' national championship win.

In his last season at Clemson, he had 98 receptions for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns.

