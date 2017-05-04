Clemson's Mike Williams Says He's Ready for the NFL

Mike Williams (Photo: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

Mike Williams has won at every level.

From being a state champion on Lake Marion's 2012 basketball team to winning a national championship at Clemson this past January.

Now he's ready for the ultimate challenge and that's the NFL. He's off to a great start as he was taken with the seventh overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in last week's NFL Draft. But Williams knows there will be a lot of expectations on him to perform like a high first-round selection. He also said he was not surprised he was taken with the seventh pick in the draft.

"I knew I was one of the best players in the draft," Williams said.

"So, I was thinking about getting drafted pretty high."

Williams will go from catching pass from Deshaun Watson to Phillip Rivers. There is also a new head coach for the Chargers in Anthony Lynn so everybody will be learning the playbook together and Mike says he can't wait to get out to the West Coast for that first workout next week.

