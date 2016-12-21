Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (24) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

It's no coincidence that Jadeveon Clowney's best NFL season coincides with his ability to stay reasonably healthy.

The former Gamecock All-American who was the top draft pick in the 2014 draft was named to his first career Pro Bowl. He has posted 49 tackles and five sacks heading into this week's game with the Bengals and his play is a big reason why the Texans have the top-ranked defense in the NFL.

Clowney's rookie year of 2014 ended with him having microfracture surgery on his right knee. That procedure entails using an arthroscopic tool to make small holes — called microfractures — in the bone near areas where the cartilage has worn away and release blood that carries cells that build cartilage. That surgery was not a guarantee Clowney would be able to return to full strength. but head coach Bill O'Brien says hard work by the former South Pointe Stallion made it possible for him to come back and be a force.

"He rehabbed the correct way," O'Brien said,.

"That rehab from that surgery is very difficult, it's very intricate. For the first several weeks, you have to keep the knee elevated. There are different stages to the rehab. I thought he along with our training staff adhered to those instructions and did a good job and then when he came back, he was moving around pretty good. I know he had some other things injury-wise since then but as it relates to that surgery, i think he did all the righ things."

Clowney says making the Pro Bowl was not a goal in his first two years in the NFL.

"After the rough two starts I had, I came back and was like 'Man, I'm going to come back this year and just make this Pro Bowl this year and do what I've got to do to make it," Clowney said.

"i worked hard in the offseason, came in this year, had a great season, stayed healthy."

But Clowney admits the 2014 microfracture surgery put a lot of doubts in his mind.

"The lowest point, probably me sitting on my couch for those two months," Clowney said.

"I was just thinking to myself "Am i going to be able to play again? Another snap of football'. That's what I was really thinking. Am I going to get to play again. That was probably the lowest point."

But Clowney attacked the recovery process like an opposing quarterback.

"I never lost confidence in me playing football," Clowney said.

"Other people probably lost confidence in me than I did in myself. I just said to myself 'just wait till I get healthy'. That's what I kept saying to myself, 'just wait till you get healthy, everything's going to take care of itself'.

"I always knew I could play."

Clowney says he got a phone call alerting him he had won the Pro Bowl, but he says his reaction was low-key because he's more concerned with finishing the season strong and locking a division title.

"He needs to continue to play good football here at the end of the regular season, because we need him," said O'Brien.

