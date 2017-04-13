File Photo (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

She may not be 100 percent as she continues to recover from ankle surgery, but USC's Alaina Coates will be an early first round pick in tonight's WNBA Draft.

The 6-4 Coates was a force for the Gamecocks when she was healthy and her high school coach expects that will continue as she devotes all her energies into basketball.

"She can dominate in the post," said Dutch Fork head coach Faye Norris.

"She's strong, something she's had for a long time. If she gets out there and uses that strength and power and that God-given talent, there's no question what she can do."

USC will also have two other players chosen in the draft. Juniors Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray, who recently declared for the draft, will be chosen. In fact, the 6-2 Davis could be chosen before Coates in the first round.

The WNBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. tonight in New York.

© 2017 WLTX-TV