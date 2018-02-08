WLTX
Coker Defeats Newberry 86-80

Khalil Walls, a Lake Marion grad, had a game-high 26 points to lead Coker to an 86-80 win at Newberry.

Reggie Anderson, wltx 7:37 AM. EST February 08, 2018

(Newberry) --- Lake Marion product Khalil Halls scored a game-high 26 points to lead Coker to a 86-80 win over Newberry College (11-12, 5-10 SAC) Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference Action.

Donte Samuels added 21 and Jake Barrett added 10 for Coker (10-13, 7-8 SAC) who swept the two regular season meetings.

Rob Valentine had 14 points to lead five Newberry players in double figures.

 

