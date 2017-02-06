College Hoops From Around The Midlands

It was a busy Monday night in college basketball with South Carolina State and Claflin at home, while Benedict made a short drive to August to face Paine.
In Orangeburg, Ed Stephens scored 18 points and went over the 1,000-point mark for his career, but Hampton was too strong, winning 93-64.
At Claflin, the Panthers welcomed Morehouse College from Atlanta and the two teams put on a show with the visitors winning in overtime 87-84.
In Augusta, Benedict got 24 points and 10 rebounds from reigning SIAC Player of the Week Brandon Morris as the Tigers defeated Paine 66-54.
