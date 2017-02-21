Columbia Fireflies Looking for National Anthem Performers

(Photo: Thinkstock/Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Do you have what it takes to belt out a version of the national anthem in front of a crowd of fans? If so, the Columbia Fireflies want you!

The team says they're seeking singers, musical artists, or groups to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before home games.

“The 2016 season was an incredible year for the Fireflies, which included not only excellent talent on the baseball field, but behind the mic as well,” Fireflies Community Engagement Manager, Elliott Anderson said. “We are excited to host auditions to hear what new and unique talents we can feature at home games this season.”

Live auditions will be held at Spirit Communications Park, and those interested should reach out to Donald Timmerman by phone – (803) 888-3047 – or email, dtimmerman@columbiafireflies.com.

While there are 72 home games, there is no guarantee that every performer who tries out will be accepted to perform before a game this season.

National Anthem performers will receive four tickets to their game and the opportunity to perform before a live audience at Spirit Communications Park.

