Columbia Products Enjoying The Final Four Run

PJ Dozier's signing ceremony at Spring Valley High School had a hint of garnet and black to it. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

When USC takes the court against Gonzaga in the Final Four, two Midlands players will take part in a first for a program that has deep family ties.

PJ Dozier is the son of former Gamecock Perry Dozier, Senior. Justin Mckie's father, BJ, is the school's all-time leading scorer. But the sons have carved out their own unique paths with the USC program.

Dozier says an early season social gathering between current and former players reinforced the notion that USC basketball has in the past, was a hot ticket. McKie says his father doesn't talk much about the 1997 SEC Championship team unless he is asked. However, McKie has inquired talked to his grandfather about the history of USC basketball and how much joy is being created with what the current team is doing in Phoenix.

