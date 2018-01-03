Conklin Introduced As Wofford Football Coach

Josh Conkin (left) poses for a picture with Wofford athletics director Richard Johnson. Conklin was named the new head football coach at Wofford on Jan. 3, 2018.

Josh Conklin was formally introduced as the new head football coach at Wofford College Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg.

Conklin was a Wofford assistant from 2007-2009 before stops at The Citadel, Tennessee and Florida International. For the past three seasons, he has been the defensive coordinator at Pitt.

Josh is the complete package," said Wofford College Director of Athletics Richard Johnson in a statement.

"Having worked here as an assistant under (recently retired head coach) Mike Ayers, he has the Wofford DNA we were looking for along with a great depth and breadth of external experience. For the past three seasons as a defensive coordinator in the ACC, he has matched wits with some of the best offensive minds in college football. We are thrilled to have him carry on the legacy of Mike Ayers and Wofford football."



"Our family is very excited to be at Wofford College," said Conklin. "I hope that we can continue the success that Mike Ayers has built. Following in his footsteps is a great honor and we are excited to be coming back to Wofford."

Ayers was the Wofford head football coach for the past 30 years and leaves as the school's all-time wins leader with 207 to go with his five Southern Conference titles.

