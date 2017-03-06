Cougars Fall In CAA Tournament Championship

File (Photo: GERRY BROOME, AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - C.J. Bryce scored 24 points and UNC Wilmington clinched its second straight NCAA Tournament berth with a 78-69 victory over College of Charleston in the Colonial Athletic Association championship Monday night.



The Seahawks (29-5) grabbed control with an 18-5 run in the second half. Bryce sparked the decisive surge with a 3-pointer and finished it off with another long-range basket, making it 65-50 with 8:25 remaining.



College of Charleston closed to 76-69 on Evan Bailey's 3-pointer with 17 seconds left, but it ran out of time for a comeback. The Cougars (25-9) dropped to 0-6 in conference tournament finals since it last went to the NCAAs by winning the Southern Conference title in 1999.

Pete Iacobelli, Associated Press