Cremins To Be Honored At SEC Tournament

When the SEC first started making former players part of the SEC Tournament, it was only a matter of time before Bobby Cremins' name was called.

The Allstate SEC Basketball Legends program brings back players who had an impact on an institution's program and recognizes them during their alma mater's first game of the tournament.

So when USC and Alabama head to the lockerroom at halftime Friday afternoon, Cremins will be making his way to the court at Bridgestone Arena where he will be recognized as an SEC Legend, even though his heroics came when Carolina was still a member of the ACC.

Cremins was a starting point guard for Frank McGuire and played for the Gamecocks from 1967-1970. His last season saw him serve as captain of the team that won the ACC regular season title.

He went on to be an assistant at USC under McGuire before becoming a head coach at Appalachian State, Georgia Tech and most recently, the College of Charleston.

