Crowe Pitches USC To 5-2 Win Over Michigan State

USC junior right-handed pitcher Wil Crowe gets loose at Founders Park. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Wil Crowe allowed just one run and struck out nine in 6.2 innings of work, while Matt Williams had a career high three hits in seventh-ranked USC's 5-2 win over Michigan State.

Crowe ran his record to 3-0 as he allowed one run on three hits. He threw 104 pitches and tied a season high with nine stirkouts.

Williams hit his first home run of the year for the Gamecocks who improved to 11-5. They'll go for the sweep Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm at Founders Park.

