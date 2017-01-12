Cuevas-Moore leads No. 5 South Carolina to 66-63 win

File (Photo: GERRY BROOME, AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Bianca Cuevas-Moore had a career-high 25 points and No. 5 South Carolina held off Georgia 66-63 on Thursday night without injured All-American A'ja Wilson.

Alaina Coates added her 52nd career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Gamecocks (14-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference). No doubt South Carolina missed Wilson, the 6-foot-5 scoring leader who sprained her right ankle at Florida on Sunday and wore a pink cast as she walked on crutches to the sideline.

Pachis Roberts led Georgia (10-7, 2-2) with 17 points.

