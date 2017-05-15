Dabo and Kathleen Swinney Named Honorary Clemson Alumni

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with his wife, Kathleen Swinney, after the Tigers won the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen have been named honorary alumni of the school.

The Swinneys came to Clemson in 2003 as Dabo was hired by former head coach Tommy Bowden to coach wide receivers. In 2008, he went 4-2 as interim head coach which was enough to convince former athletics director Terry Don Phillips that Swinney deserved the job on a full-time basis.

In 2009, Dabo and his wife, a former schoolteacher, launched the All-In Team Foundation which raises money for worthwhile endeavors including breast cancer research and the Call Me MISTER mentoring program.

Kathleen also joined her husband at the State House in 2016 for the Suits and Sneakers event which is put on by the American Cancer Society and honors cancer survivors and their caregivers. Lawmakers wore sneakers to work to raise awareness for the battles that have been waged and continue to be fought against cancer.

Earlier this year, the Swinneys were on the stage in Tampa celebrating the Tigers' first national championship since 1981.

© 2017 WLTX-TV