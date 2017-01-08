Dabo and Saban - Round Two

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban pose for photos with the trophy during the head coaches news conference at the Tampa Convention Center. (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

Back in March, Dabo Swinney told Nick Saban he would see him in Tampa.

Clemson made Swinney's prediction come true.

For the second year in a row, the Tigers and Crimson Tide will meet for the national championship, which means Swinney will once again try to prevent his alma mater from adding to its legendary trophy case.

A member of the 1992 national championship team at Alabama, Swinney took a trip down memory lane as he talked about growing up in the state rooting for the Tide and then becoming a member of the program as a walk-on receiver.

"I always tell everyboy I was a crawl-on" Swinney joked.

"I was one notch below a walk-on. I crawled on the field out there."

But regardless of how he classifies himself, Swinney's path to joining the Alabama program began as a youngster growing up in Pelham, Alabama.

"Grew up in a small town, first one to go to college," he recalls

"I was one of those kids that watched the Bear Bryant Show every Sunday and every time Alabama was on the radio, I was listening, fight you in school if you talked bad about them."

So even though walk-ons didn't get the headlines, Swinney didn't care.

"It was surreal for me to finally to be in the room and to be introduced to the team," Swinney sayd.

"At the time, I just wanted to be on the team and then it was - I just wanted to gain some respect. Then I wanted them to learn my name. Then it was, 'Okay I want to play'. Then I wanted to get a scholarship. So it just kind of went from there. It was an incredible journey for me to be a national champion my senior year and to be a part of an incredible senior class."

"At the time, Alabama hadn't won a national championship," Swinney says.

"It's not like now, they win it like every year or every other year with Coach Saban."

If Alabama does win, it will mark the fifth title for Saban in the last eight years. On the other sideline, a feisty teenager who wouldn't hesitate to throw down in school if one of his classmates talked badly about the Tide, will now, years later, do everything in his power to lead Clemson to a win over his alma mater.