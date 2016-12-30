The two head coaches are good friends, as are their wives. But Saturday night in Glendale, it will be all business. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Urban Meyer has won three national championships as a head coach, while Dabo Swinney is looking for his first.

It was 10 years ago that Meyer won his first title with Florida and it came in the Fiesta Bowl. Now he is back hoping to recapture that same magic.

Dabo Swinney was in Glendale almost a year ago when the Tigers faced Alabama for the national championship.

As a receiver for the Crimson Tide, Swinney was on the 1992 team which won the national championship, so both men have experience reaching the top of the college football mountain.

"Had some teammates come out to practice this week, that I played with at Alabama," said Swinney.

"I know what it's like to reach that moment and he's (Meyer) right, when you win it, you're brothers for life. When you do something like that - together- it's something you never forget, ever."

For Meyer, looking back on that first national championship with the Gators reminds him of how fortunate he is.

"It was a great moment, the first one," Meyer said.

"To this day, i still remember everyone on the sideline celebrating and me screaming at them saying 'It's not over'.

"It was pretty much over and the knees start shaking. It was a special moment. Bill Parcells said once you win a championship of that magnitude, it's like a blood transfusion. You're forever, it's like you're brothers and that's the case because we're still very close."

For Swinney, he has talked constantly about the journey and the ultimate journey is when a team can hoist that national championship hardware.

"It's the grind, it's the work that you put it into it, it's overcoming adversity," Swinney said.

"But it's that moment in the lockerroom when you're with a group of people who've gotten it done and laid it on the line. If you could bottle that up and take it out in the world - Man, you'd dominate."