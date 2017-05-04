Dabo Eyes An EastZone In The Valley

A general view of the game between the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Clemson Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

In the near future, the next construction project concerning Clemson football could be an East Zone.

Head coach Dabo Swinney spoke at the Prowl-N-Growl Tour stop in Greenville and during his media session, he was asked what is the next project for a program that boasts a new football operations center next to the indoor facility.

"Just consistency, that's where we are right now," said Swinney.

"We're still moving into the new facility. But there's a lot of areas within our program that we wanted to continue to improve, whether it's our dining situation and how the food is being prepared."

So, with a national championship glow still shining over the program, it's clear Swinney will be aggressive in keeping his program at the forefront of the college football arms race when it comes to facilities. Perhaps, it's his early years at Clemson when he saw other schools pass the Tigers by in terms of construction projects. Regardless, it's Swinney who has his foot on the gas pedal in that regard.

"There are details going on all of the time in all areas of the program," he said.

"From a huge project standpoint, there are other things down the road. There are things I'd love to see happen in the stadium that I think would be great for Clemson football and some of the fans. There are things from a housing standpoint that I think are important that we address somewhere down the road. Always looking ahead and always paying attention to what's going on. You never arrive. If you arrive, you get passed by."

Swinney's vision for an EastZone comes with his belief Death Valley can handle such a project.

"I think we've got the potential for growth there," said Swinney.

"We just revamped all of the suites and the boxes and we created that whole SouthZone. That's been great. There have been a lot of things to enhance the fan experience and the box opportunities. The WestZone has been phenomenal. I think some type of EastZone at some point is probably going to come. Somewhere, when down the road? I don't know. I think you always have to be thinking toward those things. But there are certainly opportunities to grow within our stadium."

