Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney brought his team to Tulane University for Sugar Bowl practices. (Photo: Trey Yanity)

When Clemson was chosen by the CFP committee to play in New Orleans, it didn't take long for head coach Dabo Swinney to figure out where he wanted to hold practices in the Big Easy.

Twenty-five years ago, Swinney’s Alabama team held its Sugar Bowl practices at the Tulane practice fields. The Crimson Tide defeated Miami (FL) to win the National Championship at the 1993 Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. Now Swinney is hoping to bring back some magic from the 1993 national championship game as he will try to beat his alma mater to advance to the National Championship Game on January 8 in Atlanta. Whether bringing his team to Tulane will lead to a win Monday night remains to be seen, but certainly Swinney is getting a positive from familiar surroundings.

Clemson Notes From Tiger Athletic Communications -

If Clemson were to defeat Alabama, the Tigers would be the first program to win at least 13 games in three consecutive seasons since Pennsylvania accomplished the feat in 1895-96-97.

The Tigers are also trying to beat Alabama in a postseason game in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1973-74 when Notre Dame defeated No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide teams in the 1973 Sugar Bowl (24-23) and the January 1, 1975 Orange Bowl (13-11).

