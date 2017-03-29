Dabo Is Impressed With Frank Martin's Run

Frank Martin (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney was putting the finishing touches on his scrimmage recap when he was asked if he had a rooting interest in any of the Final Four teams.

"Am I rooting for any team in particular in the Final Four? Boy, what a loaded question that is," Swinney said.

"No, I assume you are asking me about South Carolina. I don't know Coach [Frank] Martin but what an unbelievable job. I know how hard that is to do - to do something that hasn't ever been done or to do something that hasn't been done in forever I think that is a real credit to the job not only he and his coaches have done but the leaders on his team. It takes an incredible amount of belief and mental toughness to be able to accomplish what they have accomplished."

Swinney can relate to what USC is trying to do. The Gamecock basketball program has never won a national championship, while Swinney led the Tigers to their first national championship since 1981 and Swinney's path to the title was anything but easy - case in point the 6-7 campaign in 2009. Martin took over a program that was at the bottom of the SEC and after some growing pains in the first couple of seasons, the foundation started taking root and progress was being made with the 2016-2017 season when Carolina has taken a gigantic step.

"I did get a chance to watch them a couple times," Swinney said.

"They are probably playing as good as anybody in the country right now, playing with great chemistry, great confidence and toughness. So those guys, I'm happy for them because they have earned it. Nobody has given it to them. The best team is going to win whoever that is."

