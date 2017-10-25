Dabo Now The Second-Highest Paid Coach Behind Saban

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

In 2016, Dabo Swinney was knocking on the door of a top 10 salary. Now he is at number two.

USA Today released its annual coaching salaries Wednesday and it revealed Swinney has gone from being the 12th highest paid head football coach in the collegiate ranks to second. Swinney is set to make $8.53 million this season, a figure that includes bonuses.

Nick Saban is the clear-cut leader with an annual salary of $11.13 million.

Swinney's first contract as the head coach at Clemson in 2009 was $816,850.

His current buyout is $40 million which is what Clemson would have to pay him if it fired him without cause before December 1.

Swinney is one of nine college head football coaches with a buyout of at least $20 million.

© 2017 WLTX-TV