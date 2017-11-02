Dabo Reacts To Deshaun's Injury

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after winning the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

In the wake of the news surrounding Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson and his torn ACL, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney made the following comments concerning his former quarterback who led the Tigers to the 2016 national championship.

"I talked to Deshaun late this afternoon and we are disappointed. But, he is a person who has had some setbacks in his life, and always comes back stronger. Since he went through the rehab before, he knows what it takes.

At least this happened in the middle of the season and he has had the opportunity to show what he can do. I see today he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. It would have been so much worse if it happened in training camp.



“This is so similar to the 2014 season, his freshman year at Clemson. In his first career start against North Carolina he threw a school record six touchdown passes, then he had four more (two rushing and two passing) the next week against NC State. Then he suffered an injury during the Georgia Tech game.

“Now he leads the NFL in touchdown passes and this happens.



“All he did after the injury in 2014 was come back and lead us to the National Championship game twice and of course we won it last year. He started all 30 games the last two years here.



“I have not doubt he will come back from this. He has the resolve. His work ethic and drive are incredible.”

